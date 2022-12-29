Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Insider William D. Pitchford Sells 2,123 Shares

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) insider William D. Pitchford sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $12,355.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,051 shares in the company, valued at $430,976.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Inotiv Price Performance

Inotiv stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inotiv

Inotiv Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Inotiv by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Inotiv by 49.6% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Inotiv in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Inotiv by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.