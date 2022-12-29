Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Insider William D. Pitchford Sells 2,123 Shares

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) insider William D. Pitchford sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $12,355.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,051 shares in the company, valued at $430,976.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Inotiv stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13.
NOTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
