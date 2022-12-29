Insider Buying: Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Director Buys 150,995 Shares of Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) Director David Kanen acquired 150,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $110,226.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,748.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, David Kanen bought 283,250 shares of Aqua Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $201,107.50.

Aqua Metals Stock Up 24.1 %

NASDAQ AQMS traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $0.98. 2,069,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,066. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $76.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Aqua Metals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 496,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 482.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 384,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

