Insider Buying: Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Director Buys 150,995 Shares of Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) Director David Kanen acquired 150,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $110,226.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,748.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 23rd, David Kanen bought 283,250 shares of Aqua Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $201,107.50.
Aqua Metals Stock Up 24.1 %
NASDAQ AQMS traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $0.98. 2,069,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,066. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $76.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.42.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
About Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.
