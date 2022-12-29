Insider Selling: Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Major Shareholder Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 688,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, Braden Michael Leonard sold 2,400 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $5,520.00.
Retractable Technologies Stock Up 8.4 %
RVP traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 163,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,814. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $7.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Retractable Technologies (RVP)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.