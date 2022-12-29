Insider Selling: Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Major Shareholder Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 688,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Braden Michael Leonard sold 2,400 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $5,520.00.

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 8.4 %

RVP traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 163,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,814. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 122,231 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the first quarter valued at $77,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

