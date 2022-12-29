inSure DeFi 1-Day Volume Reaches $933,840.37 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $45.94 million and approximately $933,840.37 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00035634 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005858 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00019042 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00226640 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

SURE is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00182961 USD and is up 5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $486,495.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.