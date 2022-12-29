Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $18.85 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 144.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.68% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $18,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAGG. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,231,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 50,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAGG opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $53.97.

