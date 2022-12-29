Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $84.82.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.