Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 243,231 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,231 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,867,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 215.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 323,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 826.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 361,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 322,350 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $65.29.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

