Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 250,811 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,811 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 422,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 857.2% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 681,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,484,000 after buying an additional 610,287 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 83,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPTL stock opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.