Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes $237,000 Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,727,000 after purchasing an additional 589,018 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,844,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 375.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 289,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,481,000.

IYE opened at $45.75 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $50.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

