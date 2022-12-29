Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $127,121,000. Integrity Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JQUA opened at $38.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35.

