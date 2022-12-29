International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Short Interest Up 221.9% in December

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 221.9% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

International Container Terminal Services Stock Performance

Shares of ICTEF stock remained flat at $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924. International Container Terminal Services has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

About International Container Terminal Services

International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals serving the shipping industry. It provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes.

