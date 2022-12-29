International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Update

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the November 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

International Zeolite Price Performance

International Zeolite stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. International Zeolite has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.89.

International Zeolite Company Profile

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

