International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Update

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the November 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
International Zeolite Price Performance
International Zeolite stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. International Zeolite has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.89.
International Zeolite Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Zeolite (IZCFF)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.