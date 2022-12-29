Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the November 30th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISNPY. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.15 ($2.29) to €2.40 ($2.55) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.87) to €3.00 ($3.19) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.00 ($2.13) to €2.20 ($2.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.45) to €2.50 ($2.66) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.40 ($2.55) to €2.60 ($2.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.49.

OTCMKTS ISNPY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. 146,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,826. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

