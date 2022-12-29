Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Up 211.1% in December

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. 49,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,259. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Todd Schomberg acquired 2,000 shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBF. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 4,255.1% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 479,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 468,066 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 862,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 76,622 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 66.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 147,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 58,654 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.