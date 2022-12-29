Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Purchased by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Straight Path Wealth Management owned approximately 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 182,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 228,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,043 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 158,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 79,826 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJN stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.