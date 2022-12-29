Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 187.2% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSMP opened at $24.36 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $176,000.

