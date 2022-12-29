Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,000 shares, an increase of 362.0% from the November 30th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

PIE stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 27,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,071. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 389,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 43,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $163,000.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.