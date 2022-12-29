Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,715,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $139.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

