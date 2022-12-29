Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) is West Wealth Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

West Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF comprises about 3.1% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 55,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 193,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

EELV opened at $22.91 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67.

