Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSCC traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.01. 4,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $112.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.30.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

