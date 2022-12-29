Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ PSCC traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.01. 4,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $112.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.30.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.