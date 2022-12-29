Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,707 call options on the company. This is an increase of 326% compared to the average volume of 1,104 call options.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,540.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $626,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,835,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 179,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 51,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CALM traded down $9.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,182. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More

