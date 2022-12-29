Investors Buy Large Volume of Antero Resources Call Options (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 19,588 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,115 call options.

AR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72. Antero Resources has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $48.80.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,312 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

