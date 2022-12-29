Investors Purchase High Volume of Gaotu Techedu Put Options (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 13,960 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 218% compared to the average daily volume of 4,391 put options.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 236.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,658 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

Gaotu Techedu stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,476. The stock has a market cap of $665.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of -0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. Gaotu Techedu has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $4.23.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.77%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

