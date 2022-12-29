iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Holdings Lifted by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after buying an additional 825,212 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,836,000 after buying an additional 820,495 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,382,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $96.99 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.99.

