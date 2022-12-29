iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Position Reduced by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 53,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,302,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,872,000 after buying an additional 302,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $114.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.90 and a 200-day moving average of $116.70. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $128.85.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

