iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) is Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s 9th Largest Position

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for 1.7% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,657,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,690,000 after buying an additional 523,620 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,659,000 after purchasing an additional 262,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,369 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,344,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,696,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,096,000 after acquiring an additional 91,292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ICF traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.12. 203,851 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

