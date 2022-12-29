iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,138 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,825.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,025,000 after purchasing an additional 796,107 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 321,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,173,000 after acquiring an additional 61,077 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 94,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.95.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.