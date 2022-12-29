iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 13.3% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after purchasing an additional 172,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.