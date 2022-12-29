iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,615 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $119,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $81.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,079. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $117.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.54.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

