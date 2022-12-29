iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Up 373.9% in December

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a growth of 373.9% from the November 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.49. 266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,190. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $59.87 and a 1 year high of $85.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.50.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.