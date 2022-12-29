iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 352.1% from the November 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 33,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,118. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.



