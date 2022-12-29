iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Reduced by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,078 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.