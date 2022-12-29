iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 223,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 686,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41,886 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,750. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $39.67.

