iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Stock Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.75

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and traded as high as $37.07. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 174,670 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.
