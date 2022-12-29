iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Stock Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.75

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and traded as high as $37.07. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 174,670 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 563.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 84,490 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 79.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Glovista Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 639.5% during the first quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 207,547 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.