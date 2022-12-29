iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.44.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

