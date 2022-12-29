iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1984 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CMR remained flat at C$50.19 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,094. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.05. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$49.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.19.

