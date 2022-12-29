iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $167.54 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $222.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.66.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

