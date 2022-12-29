iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lowered by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $238.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

