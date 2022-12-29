iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IVE stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,230. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.69.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

