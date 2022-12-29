iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 21,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,692,884 shares.The stock last traded at $20.86 and had previously closed at $21.04.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

