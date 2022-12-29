iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5,708.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,929 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,459. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

