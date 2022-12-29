iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $93.02 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.10.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

