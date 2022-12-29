Islay Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up 4.5% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RYT traded down $3.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.22. 45,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,254. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $327.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.88.

