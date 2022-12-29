Islay Capital Management LLC Has $312,000 Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 856.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 258.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.01. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,786. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $85.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.