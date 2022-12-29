Islay Capital Management LLC Has $408,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.5% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $523,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,405. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

