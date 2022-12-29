Islay Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) by 421.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,467 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 130.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FCOR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.87. The company had a trading volume of 125,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,519. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58.

