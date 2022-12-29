Islay Capital Management LLC Invests $286,000 in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 103.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 50.7% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 108.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ArcBest Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ ARCB traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $124.03.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.08. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

