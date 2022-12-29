Islay Capital Management LLC Makes New $498,000 Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after buying an additional 1,044,597 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 723,042 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Moody’s by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,439,000 after purchasing an additional 556,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,483,000 after purchasing an additional 252,425 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.73.

Moody’s Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $7.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

About Moody's

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

