Islay Capital Management LLC Takes Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,146 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 94.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $28,119,961.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares in the company, valued at $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,260. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

