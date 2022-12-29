Islay Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 26,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,249. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $83.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

